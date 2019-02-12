Nick Wright Calls Out Brad Stevens In Yet Another Anti-Celtics Rant

The Boston Celtics have been a major disappointment this season, and the players are the ones bearing much of the blame.

But does Brad Stevens deserve some criticism, too?

The Celtics head coach is one of the premier coaching talents in the NBA, something virtually everyone accepts. But his inability to unify his fragmented roster is one of the primary reasons for Boston’s surprising struggles.

During Tuesday’s episode of “First Things First,” FS1 talking head Nick Wright took Stevens to task.

“Last year I said Brad Stevens was the best coach in the league not named Gregg Popovich,” Wright said. But with a different type of team and higher expectations than he’s ever had, he’s not getting the same results…This is a bad season for Brad Stevens.”

Wright is one of the biggest Celtics haters on the block, but he definitely has a point. Stevens is having his worst year as a coach, and absolutely deserves more criticism than he’s received.

The Celtics currently find themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ll visit the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

