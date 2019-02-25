Nick Wright Shreds Celtics, Isn’t Buying Kyrie Irving’s Confidence

As sure as the sun will rise, Nick Wright will sit at the “First Things First” desk and rip the Boston Celtics.

The FS1 talking head has ripped the underachieving Celtics all season, albeit for good reasons. So, it should come as no surprise that Wright had much to say about Kyrie Irving’s latest head-scratching comments.

Following Boston’s embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Irving said he still doesn’t see any Eastern Conference team beating the Celtics in the playoffs. It was a wild remark, considering Boston currently sits fifth in the conference. Still, considering the Celtics’ loaded roster, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if everything comes together in the spring.

Wright’s not buying it, though.

“Kyrie’s exuding confidence because maybe he has to,” Wright said Monday morning. “But deep down, I don’t know that he can feel this way, because I don’t know if anyone can feel this way about the Celtics right now.”

.@getnickwright reacts to Kyrie saying he doesn't see anyone beating Celtics in 7 games: "Kyrie's exuding confidence because maybe he has to. But deep down, I don't know that he can feel this way, because I don't know if anyone can feel this way about the Celtics right now." pic.twitter.com/ZsbzQm72bV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2019

Hey, he’s not wrong.

The Celtics will look to right the ship Tuesday night when they visit the second-place Toronto Raptors. Boston will be trying to avoid going 0-3 out of the All-Star break.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports