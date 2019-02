After dispatching of the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings over the weekend, the Boston Bruins travel to San Jose on Monday night to take on the Sharks in the third game of their current five-game road trip. Boston is riding a five-game winning streak and has looked like a different team since the All-Star break, tallying a 7-3 record since the mid-season hiatus.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews the matchup in today’s NISSAN Morning Drive.