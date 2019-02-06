No Hyperbole, This Devin McCourty Super Bowl Pregame Speech Will Give You Chills

Walls in New England just became an endangered species.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty might have played in his final NFL game Sunday night, playing a key role in the back end of New England’s secondary on the way to the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.

And if he did, the Rutgers product might have saved his best pregame speech for the very end.

Prior to the Patriots defense dominating all night, McCourty fired up the rest of the New England secondary with an epic pregame speech that will make you want to get up and just dash right through the nearest wall.

ONE LAST TIME.@McCourtyTwins gives his last pregame speech of the season before the @Patriots took home the Lombardi.#NFLMicdUp pic.twitter.com/uOtyfajU0H — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2019

Yeah, the Rams never really stood a chance.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images