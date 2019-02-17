Noel Acciari, Linemates Using Chemistry To Continue Producing

It’s hard to tell whether the trio of Noel Acciari, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner are the Boston Bruins’ third line or the fourth line.

Not known for their scoring, the line definitely carries a grind-it-out fourth line persona. But strong play in their defensive end and their ability to provide pressure on the forecheck has led to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy turning to the trio more and more.

The line produced two goals in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, with Acciari and Wagner each finding the twine.

To see more from the Acciari, Kuraly and Wagner trio, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above.

