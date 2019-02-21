Paris Wants To Add Breakdancing to 2024 Olympic Summer Games

There might be a new “sport” added to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Organizers of the 2024 Olympics want to add breakdancing to the competition, according to the Associated Press. We won’t know if it’ll officially be an Olympic event until 2020 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meets after the Tokyo games.

Competitive breakdancers everywhere are extremely excited about the news, noting that it’s a milestone that will boost its acceptance as a competitive sport.

Breakdancing allows dancers to express themselves with free, acrobatic movements that many ordinary people can’t do. Breakdancers face off in “battles” to the beat of music where a judge will pick the winner based on whose dances were better.

Breakdancing actually was featured during the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. The event organizers noted that breakdancing is in the interest of young people, which will add to the appeal of the 2024 games.

Along with breakdancing, the Paris committee would like to see climbing, skateboarding, and surfing added to the 2024 games as well.

Is breakdancing a competitive sport? Or should it be kept out of the Olympics?

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images