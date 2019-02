Since 1953, the Red Sox relationship with the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has been the model for sports teams. The Red Sox Foundation supports the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, for providing lifesaving research and adult and pediatric patient care.

Through a longstanding and unique partnership that dates back to 1947, the Red Sox have helped the Jimmy Fund raise more than $146 million for cancer treatment and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.