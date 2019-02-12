Patrice Bergeron Caps Off Special Saturday With Overtime Goal Vs. Kings

What a week it was for Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins’ longtime centerman played in his 1,000th career NHL game last Tuesday, and in typical Bergeron fashion, he potted two goals in Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

But that was just the start of the fun. The B’s celebrated Bergeron in a pregame ceremony prior to Saturday’s tilt with the Kings, and it only was fitting the four-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner notched an overtime goal against Los Angeles.

For highlights of the eventful week, check out the 180 Moment of the Week in the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports