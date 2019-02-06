Patrice Bergeron Has Put Together Impressive Résumé Over 1,000 Games

There is little doubt that no one ever will wear No. 37 for the Boston Bruins again once Patrice Bergeron hangs up his skates.

The 33-year-old played in his 1,000th career game, all of them for the Black and Gold, as the B’s defeated the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night. Bergeron netted two goals, adding to a résumé that already has him among the Bruins’ all-time greats, and will likely earn him Hall of Fame attention.

To go further inside the numbers on Bergeron’s historic Bruins career, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above presented by People’s United Bank.