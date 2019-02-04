Patrick Chung Injury: Patriots Safety (Arm) Out For Rest Of Super Bowl

Both the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams entered Super Bowl LIII with an empty injury report, but the Pats lost a pretty important part of their defense in the third quarter.

Safety Patrick Chung left the game with an arm injury during the first drive of the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He will not return to the game, the team announced.

With Rams running back Todd Gurley rushing the ball, Chung stepped in to try and make a tackle. Gurley lowered himself and connected with Chung’s arm, which became wedged between Gurley’s side and Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones.

(You can watch the sequence here)

Chung was given an air cast but refused to be carted off the field, instead walking back to the locker room. It did not take long for the Patriots to rule him out for the rest of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images