Patriots Brought Pressure To Slow Down Jared Goff In Super Bowl Win

It wasn’t as pretty as some would have liked it to be, but the New England Patriots have won their sixth Super Bowl.

And they did it with an absolutely dominant defensive performance, holding the Los Angeles Rams to just a field goal in a 13-3 win.

The Pats defense drew up a nearly perfect gameplan for Jared Goff, bringing a ton of pressure on the third-year QB and forcing to make many rushed throws in a sub-par performance.

