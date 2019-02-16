Patriots Fans Can Buy Julian Edelman’s (Very Expensive) Beard Trimmings

Do you ever wake up and think to yourself, “Man, it would be great to own Julian Edelman’s beard hair?”

No? Well, can’t say we blame you. But if you’re one of the odd few who would say yes, you’re in luck.

The New England Patriots wide receiver rocked a wild, bushy beard for the duration of his team’s run to a Super Bowl LIII championship. Days after winning the Lombardi Trophy, Edelman went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and allowed his considerable scruff to be hacked off.

In case you missed it, watch Edelman go under the trimmer in the video below:

Degeneres now is using the trimmings to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Boston, for which she and Edelman already have donated $10,000.

Furthermore, the show has launched an auction for a storage bag containing scraps of Edelman’s beard, which will be packed with an autographed photo of the Patriots wideout. The minimum bid is $1,000, and the auction runs until Feb. 28.

Now, if you purchase Edelman’s beard trimmings simply to support a good cause, then we commend you. But if you do so because you want to mount Edelman’s beard remains on your mantle, then we can’t help but wonder where and when your life went awry.

There’s also the possibility of using Edelman’s facial twine as a substitute for dental floss — but that’s a conversation for another day.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images