Patriots Injury Report: Pats At Full Health For Super Bowl LIII; All Players Available

The New England Patriots are back to full health two days before Super Bowl LIII.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive tackle Malcom Brown both were removed from the Patriots’ injury report Friday and will be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hightower missed practice Thursday with an illness, and Brown was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. Both were full participants Friday in the team’s final practice of the season.

“(Hightower) did everything today,” Belichick told AFC pool reporter Jenny Vrentas after Friday’s practice. “You could hear him talking out there, and that’s usually a good sign with him. He has plenty of energy.”

This marks the third consecutive year the Patriots have had all 53 players available on Sunday Bowl Sunday. Their seven inactives will be healthy scratches.

The Rams also enter the game with a clean injury report. Kicker Greg Zuerlein and safety Blake Countess both were removed and cleared to play after fully participating in Friday’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images