Patriots’ Julian Edelman Named Honorary Starter For Sunday’s Daytona 500

Julian Edelman has had quite the offseason.

From going to Walt Disney World with Tom Brady, getting his beard shaved on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and presenting an award at the Grammys, the three-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t had much time to rest.

Now another opportunity has been given to the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Edelman will be making his way down to sunny Daytona Beach, Fla., to be the honorary starter at Sunday’s Daytona 500.

In being named an honorary starter, the 32-year-old will be joining some pretty great company. Some former honorary starters include Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and five-time NFL MVP quarterback Peyton Manning.

This probably won’t be the last opportunity for the Super Bowl LIII MVP, as it seems as though things are just getting started for Edelman.

What will be next for the Patriots superstar?

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports