Patriots Players Explain What Competing In Super Bowl Means To Them

Playing in the Super Bowl is something many players only get to do once in a lifetime — if that.

For Tom Brady, this will be his ninth Super Bowl appearance but for some like Jason McCourty, it will be their first.

Many young men never will get a chance to play in the NFL, so the Patriots realize how lucky they are to be in the Super Bowl. And in a pretty cool video shared by the team, the players reflected on how their past has brought out the best in them.

Take a look:

"To say this is a dream come true is kind of an understatement." What the #SuperBowl means to the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/4uYIqkpZCo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 3, 2019

Awesome.

Although the Pats have experience in their favor, they assuredly will have their hands full with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports