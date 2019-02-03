Patriots Players Explain What Competing In Super Bowl Means To Them

Playing in the Super Bowl is something many players only get to do once in a lifetime — if that.
For Tom Brady, this will be his ninth Super Bowl appearance but for some like Jason McCourty, it will be their first.
Many young men never will get a chance to play in the NFL, so the Patriots realize how lucky they are to be in the Super Bowl. And in a pretty cool video shared by the team, the players reflected on how their past has brought out the best in them.
Take a look:
Awesome.
Although the Pats have experience in their favor, they assuredly will have their hands full with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports
