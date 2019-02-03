New England Patriots

Patriots Players Explain What Competing In Super Bowl Means To Them

by on Sun, Feb 3, 2019 at 5:01PM

Playing in the Super Bowl is something many players only get to do once in a lifetime — if that.

For Tom Brady, this will be his ninth Super Bowl appearance but for some like Jason McCourty, it will be their first.

Many young men never will get a chance to play in the NFL, so the Patriots realize how lucky they are to be in the Super Bowl. And in a pretty cool video shared by the team, the players reflected on how their past has brought out the best in them.

Take a look:

Awesome.

Although the Pats have experience in their favor, they assuredly will have their hands full with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

