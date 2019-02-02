Patriots Recap Wild Season With Epic Video On Eve Of 2019 Super Bowl

It’s been a wild ride for the New England Patriots.

A season that featured more ups and downs than a trampoline will culminate Sunday night when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. And on the eve of the Big Game, the Patriots shared a “how we got here” hype video featuring highlights from their 18 victories.

Take a look:

18 games and one remains. It all comes down to Sunday night. This is how we got here.#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/PbZ2r3mXYO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2019

Remember that Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions? Yeah, it feels like forever ago.

In addition to the Patriots’ offering, Julian Edelman and Sony Michel both have shared entertaining hype videos in recent days. You can bet Tom Brady’s will trump them all, though.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images