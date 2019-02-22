Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Reacts To Robert Kraft Solicitation Charges

One of the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured players offered his reaction Friday to the solicitation charges levied against team owner Robert Kraft.

“When you see things come out like that you really have to just let it play out,” safety Devin McCourty said ahead of a football camp he and his brother are hosting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, via Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “See what it is, what it isn’t, and go from there.”

Jupiter, Fla., Police announced Friday morning Kraft would face two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute in connection with a widespread sex trafficking bust that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors.

Through a spokesman, the 77-year-old Kraft “categorically” denied involvement in “any illegal activity.”

McCourty has played all nine of his NFL seasons in New England since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2010. The longtime Patriots co-captain said he has a good relationship with Kraft, who has owned the team since 1994.

“For me, RKK has been a great person to lean on as far as social justice stuff, a guy to lean on, a guy to talk to, always present in the locker room, always there to talk to guys,” McCourty said. “I’ve had the opportunity to build that kind of relationship with him. With what’s transpired, you really just have to let it play out and see what happens.”

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports