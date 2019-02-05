Patriots Sign Eight Of 10 Practice Squad Players To Future Contracts

The New England Patriots locked up more players for next season when they signed eight of the 10 members of their year-end practice squad to future deals Tuesday.

The Patriots signed quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver Damoun Patterson, offensive linemen Cole Croston and Dan Skipper, defensive tackle Frank Herron, defensive end Trent Harris, linebacker Calvin Munson and safety A.J. Howard. The only players who were on the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII practice squad who didn’t sign future contracts were cornerback Jomal Wiltz and offensive lineman Tony Adams. Wiltz was on the Patriots’ practice squad for most of the 2017 season and all of the 2018 season.

The Patriots previously signed offensive linemen Ryker Mathews and Jake Eldrenkamp and defensive tackle David Parry to future contracts.

All future deals become official in March.

