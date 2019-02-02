Patriots’ Sony Michel Shares Own Hype Video On Eve Of 2019 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LII hype videos have begun rolling out.

Julian Edelman got the party started Friday morning with a “Growing Pains”-themed clip that featured throwback photos and videos of his Patriots teammates. And Sony Michel carried the torch Saturday morning with his own hype video on the eve of the Big Game.

Take a look:

Motivated Driven Obsessed pic.twitter.com/TNnWDwK1wS — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) February 2, 2019

Not bad, rookie. Not bad.

Of course, the football world is on the edge of its seat awaiting whatever it is that Tom Brady will drop.

