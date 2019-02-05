Patriots Super Bowl Parade Live Stream: Watch Boston Celebration Online

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots once again are Super Bowl champions.

Brady, Bill Belichick, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Co. outlasted the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII to win their third championship in five seasons and sixth of the Brady-Belichick era.

And now, of course, it’s time to party.

The city of Boston waited 99 long days to crown another champion and the fine inhabitants of the City of Champions and the New England area will be ready to celebrate the city’s latest title.

The celebration of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET, and you can watch the party in the video above.