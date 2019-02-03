Patriots Unleash Perfect Tweet Summarizing Climb To 2019 Super Bowl

Every team goes through its fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of a season. Every team deals with some doubt from the outsiders on its way to a championship.

But the New England Patriots brought that to a whole new level this season.

The Patriots dealt with doubters and haters at nearly every corner, but it did not stopped them from punching a ticket to the franchise’s 11th Super Bowl — the ninth under the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

At this point, they have heard it all. Too old, too slow, and on, and on, and on.

With one simple tweet Saturday, on the eve of Super Bowl LIII, the team summed it all up perfectly.

Enough said.

The Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for the Lombardi Trophy.

