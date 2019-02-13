Pistons Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Life without Kyrie Irving will continue for the Boston Celtics, as they’ll be without their star guard for the second straight game when they welcome the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden on Wednesday.

The inactives don’t stop there for the Celtics. Terry Rozier and Robert Williams (illness for both) will join Irving and Aron Baynes on the injury report.

After a colossal meltdown against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, the C’s rebounded with a nice win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, moving the two teams into a share of fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons, meanwhile, currently are clinging to the East’s eighth seed.

This will be the C’s final game before the NBA All-Star break.

Here’s how to watch Pistons vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

