Police: Robert Kraft Solicited Prostitution Hours Before AFC Championship Game

At a news conference Monday, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg shared additional details about the widespread prostitution sting that resulted in two charges of solicitation against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Among the most notable of these details were the dates of Kraft’s alleged visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. — one of several Florida massage parlors targeted in the investigation.

According to prosecutors, Kraft solicited prostitution at the spa on Saturday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 20. The latter was the day of the AFC Championship Game, in which the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium to advance to Super Bowl LIII.

According to Kraft’s probable cause affidavit, which was distributed to reporters on the scene Monday, surveillance cameras captured the 77-year-old entering the spa at 10:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 20, receiving a sex act, paying more than $100 and exiting the building at approximately 11:13 a.m.

Kraft arrived in Kansas City in time for the game’s 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff and participated in the Patriots’ postgame trophy celebration.

The two charges against Kraft are first-degree misdemeanors, per Aronberg. He is not required to personally appear at his April 24 court date.

The full affidavit — which includes graphic descriptions of the alleged sex acts — can be found below.

Through a spokesman after news of the charges broke last Friday, Kraft “categorically” denied involvement in “any illegal activity.”

