Puppy Bowl 2019 Live Stream: Watch Annual Event Online

Well, it’s finally here. The game we’ve all been waiting for.

No, not the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl.

Time sure flies, because this year’s installment is Puppy Bowl XV. That’s right, we’re in Year 15 of furry little puppies running about chasing after a ball.

What’s cool about the Puppy Bowl isn’t just the heroics on the “gridiron” between “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff,” but that all the dogs are adoptable. So if you’re in need of something to watch to calm your nerves before Super Bowl LIII, look no further than the Puppy Bowl.

Here’s how to watch Puppy Bowl XV.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Animal Planet

Live Stream: Animal Planet

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images