Rajon Rondo Perfectly Mimics Craig Kimbrel’s Stance, Windup, Pitching Motion

Game recognize game, even when the sports aren’t the same.

Rajon Rondo proved this Wednesday at Staples Center night when he impersonated free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel’s unique stance and windup prior to the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. We’re not sure what prompted Rondo to channel his inner Kimbrel, but he did a heck of a job throwing a heater to teammate JaVale McGee.

That windup looks awfully familiar 🤔😂pic.twitter.com/kX4s2iackj — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 28, 2019

Rondo is one of his generation’s best passing point guards, so his ability to hurl it like Kimbrel shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, this is the same athlete who once wowed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees with his arm strength and disappearing-football act.

Kimbrel remains unsigned following his departure from the Boston Red Sox after last season. We only can wonder whether Rondo was making some kind of recruiting … pitch.

