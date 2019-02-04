Rams’ Andrew Whitworth Gives Wild Quote After Super Bowl LIII Loss

Sunday was a disappointing night for the Los Angeles Rams.

Their offense was stymied by the Patriots, as New England finished the night hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIII 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Rams became just the second team ever to not have a touchdown in the Super Bowl, which is pretty wild considering how potent their offense was all season.

After the game, Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth gave a pretty honest — albeit somewhat jarring — reaction to the loss.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth on the Super Bowl: "At the end of the day we're all gonna die" — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) February 4, 2019

Technically he’s not wrong, that is, if he means “at the end of the day” in a figurative sense.

Either way, can’t blame him and his teammates for being upset.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images