Red Sox Hoping Chris Sale Can Put Together Full Season in 2019

Chris Sale was as dominant as ever for much of the Red Sox’s 2018 season.

The lefty ace put up gaudy numbers for the early part of the campaign and was a Cy Young favorite in the American League heading into the All-Star break. But pain in his throwing arm slowed Sale down through the second half of the season.

While the 29-year-old was able to come back strong in the postseason, Sale is looking to put together a whole campaign as the Red Sox defend their World Series title.

