Red Sox Hoping For Bounce-Back Season From Tyler Thornburg In Bullpen

This perhaps is the most important spring training of Tyler Thornburg’s career.

The right-handed reliever returned to action for the Boston Red Sox last season after missing all of 2017 with thoracic outlet syndrome, but is still looking for a full return to form. Thornburg appeared in 25 games last season, tossing 24 innings with a 5.63 ERA.

Thornburg was in action down in Fort Myers, Fla. throwing a live bullpen and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there were negatives and positives from the session.

