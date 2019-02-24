Red Sox Prospect Michael Chavis Talks Home Run, Ultimate End Goal

Michael Chavis was the difference maker Saturday afternoon for the Boston Red Sox.

The highly talked about prospect belted a three-run, opposite-field bomb in the third inning of the Red Sox’s 8-5 spring training win over the New York Yankees at JetBlue Park. While the 23-year-old was excited about his home run, he said after the game that spring training homers aren’t why he plays the game.

