Red Sox Prospect Michael Chavis Talks Home Run, Ultimate End Goal

by on Sat, Feb 23, 2019 at 10:54PM

Michael Chavis was the difference maker Saturday afternoon for the Boston Red Sox.

The highly talked about prospect belted a three-run, opposite-field bomb in the third inning of the Red Sox’s 8-5 spring training win over the New York Yankees at JetBlue Park. While the 23-year-old was excited about his home run, he said after the game that spring training homers aren’t why he plays the game.

To hear Chavis talk about the end goal, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

