Red Sox Scholars Program Leads MLB In Philanthropic Excellence

The Red Sox Scholars is a college scholarship and enrichment program managed by the Red Sox Foundation, the official team charity of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox Scholars Program awards a $10,000 college scholarship to 12 academically talented, low-income 7th grade students in the Boston Public School District or Boston Public Charter Schools each year. In addition to the scholarship funds, becoming a Red Sox Scholar offers students the unique opportunity to participate in college access and workforce development programming, as well as other enrichment activities throughout middle school, high school, and college.

