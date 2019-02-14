Red Sox Troll Alex Bregman With Nathan Eovaldi Birthday Tweet

Heading into the 2019 season, Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman is trying to stir up a rivalry between the ‘Stros and the Boston Red Sox.

After a heated American League Championship Series in last year’s playoffs, which included plenty of it’s own social media feuds, Bregman said there is no city he would rather beat than Boston this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was Bregman’s bench coach in Houston before coming to Boston, wisely avoided responding to Bregman’s comments, but the Red Sox had their fair share of fun with the third baseman on Twitter.

Wednesday was Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi’s 29th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, the Red Sox tweeted out a highlight of Eovaldi from the 2018 postseason.

The clip? Eovaldi blowing a 100-mph fastball right by Bregman to strike the righty out during the ALCS.

Today is Nate's birthday. So we're just going to leave this here… pic.twitter.com/3M8Ychrocv — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 13, 2019

If we’re keeping score, and let’s face it, we always are, it’s 2-0 Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images