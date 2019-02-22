Red Sox Vs. Northeastern: Lineups, TV Info For Boston’s Spring Training Opener

The Boston Red Sox will play a baseball game Friday.

This one will take on a little less significance than their most recent contest — Game 5 of the World Series — but Boston will open its spring schedule against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The annual seven-inning college contest allows the big club to ease into the spring before Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener.

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Blake Swihart, C

Christian Vazquez, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Sam Travis, 1B

Chad De La Guerra, 2B

Tate Matheny, CF

Cole Sturgeon, RF

Jagger Rusconi, LF

Mike Shawaryn, RHP

Folks in the Boston TV market can catch the broadcast on Boston 25 WFXT, while all others can watch on NESN. (Click here for local listings.)

Here are the details for when and where to watch Red Sox-Northeastern:

When: Friday, February 22, at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN and Boston 25 WFXT

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images