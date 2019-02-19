Red Sox’s Alex Cora Has Great Reaction To Chris Sale Extension Talks

Alex Cora wants Chris Sale in Boston for more reasons than one.

The star left-hander is set to enter the final year of his contract, but Red Sox chairman Tom Werner revealed Monday that the two sides have engaged in private conversations regarding an extension. While Sale staying in Boston for the long haul would ensure an ace in the club’s rotation for years to come, it also would provide another perk for Cora and Co.

Cora on potential Sale extension: “It would be great. Another guy to pay for dinners.” Says Sale is the perfect type of guy you’d want on a team. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 18, 2019

Considering the lucrative deal Sale surely will receive whenever the time comes, it’s safe to say the veteran southpaw will have no trouble picking up any tabs.

And while the fine dining in Boston probably isn’t much of a factor, Sale publically has stated that he would “love” to stay with the Red Sox moving forward.

