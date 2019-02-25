Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Reveals What He Expects Of Himself This Season

Jackie Bradley Jr. picked up right where he left off in last year’s playoff run.

The Boston Red Sox’s outfielder belted his first home run his first at-bat of spring training in Boston’s 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

Bradley played a key role in the Red Sox’s postseason, including winning the American League Championship Series MVP. So what does the outfielder expect from himself this year?

