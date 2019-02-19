Red Sox’s Ryan Brasier Sent Back To Boston With Infected Pinky Toe

Could the Boston Red Sox already be down a relief pitcher before the 2019 Major League Baseball season starts?

Ryan Brasier was sent back to Boston on Tuesday in order to get his infected pinky toe checked out, WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford reported from Fort Myers, Fla. The relief pitcher is a potential candidate to be the team’s next closer after amassing a 1.60 ERA in 34 games last season.

Sox manager Alex Cora provided a brief update on Brasier from JetBlue Park.

“He has an infection in his pinky toe, so it’s just to make sure there’s nothing serious about it,” he said, via Bradford. “He’ll go up there, somebody will check it out. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon and get back to work.”

Fortunately, the skipper seems optimistic Brasier will be back with the team sooner rather than later.

The bullpen certainly has questions surrounding it, particularly after Red Sox chairman Tom Werner declared it’s “extremely unlikely” the team will re-sign closing pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

Brasier played a big role in relief during Boston’s postseason run — most notably telling New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to “get back in the box” before striking him out in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. He’s proven to be a staple in the bullpen, and if the Red Sox are confident their new closer will emerge from within, they will need Brasier at full health.

