Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Shoots Down Idea Manny Machado Is Dirty Player

Manny Machado and the Boston Red Sox have undoubtedly had squabbles over the year.

The newly-signed San Diego Padre spiked Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia in 2017 and then Matt Barnes retaliated by throwing at his head two days later. The 26-year-old appeared to also intentionally drag his leg across the Milwaukee Brewers’ Jesus Aguilas in Game 4 of the NLCS and garner the label of being a dirty player. 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce has a different opinion of the star infielder, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“I believe he’s misperceived,” Pearce said. “I know him on a personal level. Him and his wife, they’re great people. And it’s unfortunate what happened last postseason kind of got blown up a little bit. But sometimes you can judge a person off your eyes. But once you get to know him on a personal level, he’s just a great dude.”

Machado won’t be making a return to Fenway Park this season, but the Red Sox will see their longtime foe when they visit Petco Park Aug. 23-25.

