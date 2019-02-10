Reeling Avalanche Enter Game Vs. Bruins Mired In Dreadful Stretch

Remember when the Colorado Avalanche were one of the NHL’s pleasant surprises?

Oh, how times have changed

Mired in a woeful 2-8-2 stretch that’s seen them give up a whopping 52 goals, the Avalanche have sunk all the way down to 10th in the Western Conference. Now three points behind the eighth-place St. Louis Blues, the Avalanche will have to right the ship and right it quickly if they want to make the playoffs.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Andrew Alberts discuss the Avalanche’s season, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images