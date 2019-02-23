Referees Missed These Four Calls In Final 3.5 Seconds Of Celtics-Bucks

Thursday’s heavyweight bout between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks certainly didn’t lack excitement, nor oversights from officials.

The clash between the Eastern Conference powerhouses at Fiserv Forum came down the bitter end, but the Bucks ultimately prevailed with a 98-97 win after Kyrie Irving’s floater as time expired clanged off the rim. Irving appeared to be fouled on his last-second drive to the basket, but it looks like the C’s never should have had an opportunity at a game-winner in the first place.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo and Marcus Smart tied up with time dwindling, a jump ball was called with 0.2 seconds on the Bucks’ shot clock. Antetokounmpo won the tip which directed to Brook Lopez, whose attempt to tap the ball in was nullified due to a shot-clock violation. The turnover paved the way for the Celtics to get off one last shot, but as Friday’s Last Two Minute Report Shows, Irving should have been tabbed for a foul before his last-second shot.

Last 2 Min. report highlights:

Bucks shouldn't have been called for shot-clock violation on Lopez tip w/3.5 left.

Kyrie should've been called for off. foul for pushing Middleton into Morris.

Middleton should have been called for fouling Morris.

Bledsoe & Giannis both fouled Kyrie — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 22, 2019

The NBA: where a whole lot can happen in less than four seconds of game action.

The Celtics will look to rebound from Thursday’s frustrating loss when they take the court Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports