Le’Veon Bell finally is about to get his wish.

Bell has been seeking a lucrative contract the past few years, but failed negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers stalled his hefty payday. But now that the star running back and his original franchise have agreed to cut ties, Bell soon will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

The 27-year-old likely will receive quite a few suitors on the open market. The Indianapolis Colts emerged as an early favorite to land Bell, while most believe the Baltimore Ravens will be players in the Bell sweepstakes. But if you ask former NFL RB Reggie Bush, the three-time Pro Bowl selection should take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

Le'Veon ➡️Eagles 🦅?

Ingram stays with Saints ⚜️? @ReggieBush shares potential landing spots for the top free agent RBs 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/krOl2K3oHr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 27, 2019

The Eagles struggled to form an identity in the backfield last season, and the addition of Bell certainly would help fill that void. Philadelphia quickly could become one of the most feared offenses in all of football, as Carson Wentz has a top-flight receiver (Alshon Jeffery) and one of the game’s best tight ends (Zach Ertz) to work with as well.

Maybe we should start to keep an eye on the Eagles as one of the frontrunners to land Bell, as Stephen A. Smith also thinks the dual-threat back would be best served by signing with Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images