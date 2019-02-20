Reggie Wayne Believes This Team Should Trade For Odell Beckham Jr.

Antonio Brown might not be only superstar wide receiver on the trade block in the coming months.

Recent chatter has indicated the New York Giants could be open to moving Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, for one, believes a blockbuster deal will come fruition, which wouldn’t be terribly surprising given the rocky history between the two sides.

At present, the New England Patriots appear to be the only team consistently tied to Beckham in rumors. The Patriots reportedly were “aggressive” in their pursuit of the 26-year-old last offseason, leading many to believe the Super Bowl LIII champs could give it another shot this time around.

But if you ask six-time Pro Bowl selection Reggie Wayne, it’s the Baltimore Ravens who should be trying to reel in OBJ.

It’s typically a wise move to surround a young franchise quarterback with high-end targets, but that might not make the most sense for the Ravens, specifically. It could take some time before Lamar Jackson becomes a legitimate passing threat, and having Beckham in the mix with a run-happy team would be a waste of the three-time Pro Bowler’s talents.

With this in mind, Baltimore might be better served to go after another available superstar this offseason: Le’Veon Bell.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports