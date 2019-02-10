Relive Patriots’ Super Bowl Victory With Even More Mic’d-Up Footage

Are you tired of mic’d-up Super Bowl LIII footage yet?

Of course you’re not.

In the days following the New England Patriots’ thrilling win over the Los Angeles Rams, fans have been treated to one great behind-the-scenes clip after the next. And Sunday morning, nearly a week removed from their triumph in Atlanta, the Patriots shared one last bit of mic’d-up goodness.

Take a look:

All the feels. A look back on the celebration, the emotion & the victory. pic.twitter.com/qIwcHcfyHV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 10, 2019

Enjoy that one, Patriots fans, as you’re unlikely to get any more Patriots porn until next fall when “Do Your Job Pt. 3” — or whatever it’s going to be called — drops days before the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images