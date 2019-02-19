Rob Gronkowski Expected To Make Retirement Decision In ‘Next Couple Of Weeks’

Minutes after Super Bowl LIII, Rob Gronkowski said he would “take a week or two” before deciding whether he wants to return for another season with the New England Patriots.

It’s now been more than two weeks since Gronkowski and the Patriots knocked off the Los Angeles Rams to claim their sixth Super Bowl title, and the tight end has yet to make any announcement regarding his future.

According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who appeared on ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Tuesday, Gronkowski still is in the process of deciding whether he wants to retire from the NFL. Rosenhaus said he expects a final decision from his client within “the next couple of weeks.”

Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on NFL LIVE on his future in the NFL: “He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought… I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2019

The Patriots surely would like to know Gronkowski’s intentions as soon as possible in order to formulate their offseason plan. The NFL Scouting Combine begins next week, followed by the start of free agency March 14 and the 2019 NFL Draft in late April.

Gronkowski struggled during the 2018 regular season as he battled multiple injuries but was excellent in the playoffs, catching six passes for 79 yards in the AFC Championship Game and six for 87 in the Super Bowl, including two on the game’s lone touchdown drive.

Gronkowski, who will turn 30 in May, has one year remaining on his Patriots contract. He is set to make $9 million in salary in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images