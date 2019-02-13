New England Patriots

Rob Parker Fires Cheating Jab At Patriots While Discussing Antonio Brown

by on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 5:08PM

Rob Parker just can’t help himself.

The FS1 talking head — and incessant New England Patriots hater — joined the “Undisputed” desk Wednesday morning to discuss Antonio Brown’s reported trade request. And, for whatever reason, Parker used the opportunity to throw a “cheaters” jab at the Patriots.

“AB would fit in (with the Patriots) because he’s so good with the video camera stuff, so that would work.”

Hahahaha! Soooo funny! Cause, like, Brown is self-absorbed and loves taking pics of himself, right?! And, you know, the Patriots did #Spygate, right?!?

This guy stinks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

