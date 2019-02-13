Rob Parker Fires Cheating Jab At Patriots While Discussing Antonio Brown

Rob Parker just can’t help himself.

The FS1 talking head — and incessant New England Patriots hater — joined the “Undisputed” desk Wednesday morning to discuss Antonio Brown’s reported trade request. And, for whatever reason, Parker used the opportunity to throw a “cheaters” jab at the Patriots.

“AB would fit in (with the Patriots) because he’s so good with the video camera stuff, so that would work.”

"AB would fit in [with the New England Patriots] because he's so good with the video camera stuff, so that would work." — @RobParkerFS1 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IL4Qp0LdzA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 13, 2019

Hahahaha! Soooo funny! Cause, like, Brown is self-absorbed and loves taking pics of himself, right?! And, you know, the Patriots did #Spygate, right?!?

This guy stinks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports