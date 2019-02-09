Rob Pelinka Gets Roasted For Comparing Newest Lakers To Julian Edelman

Thanks to a thrilling win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers are hoping they can be the team many thought they would be.

And they’re drawing a little inspiration from the New England Patriots.

At 28-27, the LeBron James-led Lakers have underwhelmed so far, and they didn’t exactly make a big splash at the trade deadline, either. Instead of acquiring Anthony Davis, they wound up with Mike Muscala and Reggie Bullock.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Friday hoped that once all is said and done, we’ll be thinking of the 2018-19 Lakers the same way we thought about this year’s Patriots: After a slow start, they rallied down the stretch to be what everyone thought they would be.

He then took things a step further by comparing Bullock and Muscala — career role players — to Julian Edelman.

Rob Pelinka said he hopes LAL season follows the arc of the Patriots. "I almost look at Bullock & Muscala…My hope is, much like Edelman was, it’s just one player, but that can have such a big impact on overall chemistry & I hope those two guys can come in and have that impact" — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 8, 2019

Of course, Edelman won Super Bowl LIII MVP in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and for most of his career he’s been a key contributor to New England’s success.

Because of that, folks on Twitter began launching harpoons at Pelinka.

Yeah, he might want to rethink that one.

