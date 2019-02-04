Robert Kraft Had Hilariously Subdued Reaction To Super Bowl-Clinching FG

For the sixth time, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl Champions.

And Pats owner Robert Kraft handled it like someone who has been there before. Which, of course, he has.

With the Patriots leading 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, kicker Stephen Gostkowski put the game away by knocking down a 41-yard field goal to up New England’s advantage to two possessions.

While it elated Patriots fans both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and elsewhere, Kraft’s response was so chill it was laugh out loud funny.

(You can watch it here).

We guess that after going through anything six times, you tend to get a little bit used to it.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images