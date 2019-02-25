Robert Kraft Not Required To Appear In Court On Solicitation Charges

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft won’t be required to publicly appear in court after being charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft’s lawyer has received a summons from the Palm Beach County state attorney’s office. Kraft’s attorney can appear in court for Kraft.

Kraft was caught on video surveillance at Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. The Patriots played the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on the evening of Jan. 20.

There are graphic details of how Kraft was observed in the document below.

Breaking: documents in Robert Kraft arrest. He’s accused to going to spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. “I am assure you our office treats everyone the same, whether you have a lot of money or your indignant,” @aronberg says. pic.twitter.com/Z74NtfLmv4 — Olivia Hitchcock (@ohitchcock) February 25, 2019

Kraft’s lawyer is required to appear in court on April 24. Kraft is facing up to a year in jail, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service on first-degree misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft denied engaging in any illegal activity in a statement through a spokesperson.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images