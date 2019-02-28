Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty To Prostitution Solicitation Charges

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting prostitution in South Florida on Thursday, according to Palm Beach County court records. Kraft requested a non-jury trial.

Kraft’s lawyer received a summons for the 77-year-old’s arrest earlier in the week on two counts of first-degree solicitation. Kraft was caught on surveillance video entering and receiving sex acts at Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan. 19 and 20, according to police.

Kraft faces up to one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service per charge.

Kraft’s arraignment is scheduled for March 27 at 8:30 a.m. Kraft isn’t required to appear at the arraignment.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images