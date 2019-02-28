Rodney Hood Crashes Into Rappers Jadakiss, Millyz, Spills Drinks At TD Garden

Don’t be surprised if Rodney Hood’s name appears in a diss track sometime soon.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard plowed into rappers Jadakiss and Millyz on Wednesday at TD Garden during the game against the Boston Celtics. Jadakiss and Millyz were seated courtside in the second quarter when Hood dove to save a ball from going out of bounds, crashing into the rappers and causing their beer and wine to spill all over the place.

.@Therealkiss just poured his beer on @MILLYZ. No word on if they're still friends 😭 pic.twitter.com/7ds2vq521x — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 28, 2019

Jadakiss hasn’t commented publicly on Hood’s dive-in with him, but Millyz, a Cambridge, Mass., native, didn’t take long to discuss his experience on social media.

An he owe me some rum https://t.co/m9zncimHXc — Millyz (@MILLYZ) February 28, 2019

Yeah they held us down https://t.co/FzFlwfJ4MQ — Millyz (@MILLYZ) February 28, 2019

Millyz’s and Jadakiss’ courtside lesson is the second NBA fans have learned in as many days, joining Russell Westbrook’s refresher course on parents controlling their kids when players are within arms reach.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images