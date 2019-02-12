Roma Vs Porto Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Game Online

Will the real AS Roma please stand up?

The Italian soccer team will host FC Porto on Tuesday at Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. The matchup is considered wide open, as Group G runner-up Roma hopes to overcome Group D winner Porto for the first time in three competitive meetings.

Roma won its Serie A game against Chievo last Friday, ending a rocky patch in which league draws against Atalanta and AC Milan sandwiched a 7-1 humiliation inflicted by Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia (Italian Cup).

Porto is unbeaten in domestic league play since October, spanning 14 games, and will look to extend its fine form onto the European scene.

The teams will face off March 6 in the second leg of their round-of-16 series.

Galavision will broadcast the Roma versus Porto Game in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images