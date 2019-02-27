Russell Westbrook Lectures Young Fan Who ‘Hit’ Him On Sidelines

Russell Westbrook is out here teaching kids, and their parents, how to behave when seated courtside.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar lectured a young fan and his dad Tuesday night at Pepsi Center after the child pushed him during his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook jumped toward the courtside seats during the third quarter, and the child fan stood up and lightly pushed him. Westbrook reacted by giving the gift of education.

Russell Westbrook pulled the dad card on a Nuggets fan after the kid gave him a little push. pic.twitter.com/b4nBTXlV9r — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2019

Westbrook on Wednesday explained what happened between him and the Nuggets fans.

“So I told his dad, ‘be careful, man, you can’t have your son just hitting random people,” he told reporters. “I don’t know him, he don’t know me. So, just letting him know, ‘You’ve just got to control your kids.'”

Courtside veterans and first-timers probably can benefit from taking Westbrook’s refresher course once in awhile.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images